Ocean City Fire Marshal and Longtime Deputy retire after Nearly 70 Years

Fire Marshal David W. Hartley will retire after 28 years of service to the Town of Ocean City.

Beginning his career with the town in 1991 as a Fire Safety Inspector, Hartley performed many life safety inspections and was promoted to Fire Investigator and sworn Ocean City Police Officer in 1996.

Throughout his career he has held the rank of Chief at various levels for 20 years, as a Chief Deputy, Assistant Chief and ultimately appointed to Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal in 2011. He was a founding member of the bomb squad upon graduating from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hazardous Devices School in 2001, just prior to 9/11.

“It has been and honor working for the Town of Ocean City,” Hartley commented. “I would like to thank the many brave professional employees in the Fire Marshal’s Office, fire department and police department who I have worked alongside for 28 years. I have had a blessed career and very grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents and visitors for so many years.”

According to Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers, Hartley’s retirement is well deserved. “Dave has spent 28 years upholding the mission of the Office of the Fire Marshal to protect the residents and visitors to this town,” Bowers stated. “Chief Hartley also served as interim Fire Chief of the Ocean City Fire Department, overseeing all three divisions of the department.”

Also retiring from the Office of the Fire Marshal is a name familiar to many business owners and residents, Deputy Fire Marshal/Plans Examiner Tim Price. Deputy Price will retire from the Town after 38 years of service. Deputy Price began his career with the town in 1982 as a Cardiac Rescue Technician providing advanced medical life support to sick and injured patients. In 1989, Deputy Price transferred to the Office of the Fire Marshal as a Fire Safety Inspector.

Tim was promoted to a Fire Investigator and sworn Ocean City Police Officer, upon graduating from the Police Academy in 1997. Tim was promoted to a Deputy Fire Marshal II/Plans Examiner in 2003. Throughout his career he has served on numerous local and state task forces and committees representing the citizens of Ocean City, and was the Special Events Coordinator for over ten years.

According to Ocean City IAFF Local 4269 President Ryan Whittington, Tim’s retirement will leave a void in the department. “Tim has been an integral part of developing fire safety standards not only here in Ocean City, but across the state of Maryland,” Whittington stated. “I served under Tim’s leadership as Deputy Fire Marshal for 7 years and came to learn that Tim is dedicated to protecting lives and property and is extremely knowledgeable. Tim will be missed.”