Ocean City Fireworks Are Still Up In The Air

Ocean City is looking to reschedule its Independence Day fireworks, which are being delayed due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Council work session Tuesday, Town Manager Doug Miller said he recently polled council members. Three wanted to keep the fireworks on July 4th, but four wanted to find another date.

One possibility is to launch fireworks sometime during the Air Show, which will likely be rescheduled in August. Also being looked at is Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. Miller says a Labor Day display could send off the summer season with a bang as well as usher in the “shoulder season” of late summer and early fall.

Ocean City Council is expected to discuss when to hold fireworks when it meets again in July.