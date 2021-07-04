Ocean City Fireworks CANCELED at Both Locations after Explosion on Beach at Dorchester Street Sunday Morning

Capture From video by Nathan Van Dyke

UPDATED 12:15pm Ocean City Fire Marshals are continuing safety inspections at both fireworks locations after the unintended discharge of fireworks on the beach this morning. Due to an abundance of caution, this evening’s Downtown Fireworks have been canceled. Updates for the Uptown Show at Northside Park will be provided when they become available.

====================================================================

It was not practice for tonight’s fireworks display in downtown Ocean City. Just after 10:15 Sunday morning downtown Ocean City was rocked when fireworks started going off on the beach near Dorchester Street. Rumors began flying on Facebook, however the Ocean City Fire Department put out a statement regarding the incident.

Some of the emergency personnel that responded to the explosion of fireworks on the beach Sunday morning. Image courtesy Plim Plaza webcam

From the Ocean City Fire Department – On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the Ocean City Fire Department was alerted for a vehicle fire at Dorchester Street and the beach. Firefighters arrived to find that no vehicle was on fire; however, there was an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the Town’s fireworks show. During the unintentional discharge, an employee of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by Ocean City Paramedics. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.”Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured,” he concluded.

The Ocean City Fire Department will provide updates as they become available.