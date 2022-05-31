Ocean City Honors The Fallen On Memorial Day As It Welcomes Summer Visitors

Photo courtesy of the Town of Ocean City

Ocean City, its visitors and locals remembered the true spirit of Memorial Day during a stirring ceremony Monday to also welcome the unofficial start of summer.

Two skydivers from Skydive OC delivered the American flag and Ocean City flag from a height of about 5,000 feet. Mayor Rick Meehan and others also took part in the ceremonial opening of a beach umbrella to start the summer season.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Meehan said. “It also has evolved into the unofficial start of the summer season. Today, we continue to celebrate that same tradition by planting the first umbrella to kick off the summer of 2022.”

More than 40 beach umbrellas were set up to spell out “enjoy” when viewed from above.