Ocean City Hosts Annual Preparedness Town Hall Mon. Aug. 22nd

“Are you ready?”

The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services hosts the annual Town Hall Meeting for Preparedness next Monday, August 22nd. It is intended to help families and businesses to be prepared for any emergency, especially going into the hurricane season.

Preparation means being self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours, or more realistically 96 hours, in the event of power and utility disruptions or interruption of services at supermarkets, gas stations or emergency responders.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will also be on hand with information for the public.

The Preparedness Town Hall takes place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Public Safety Building, 6501 Coastal Highway.

More information from the Town of Ocean City:

Being prepared requires several steps;

Become knowledgeable about emergency preparedness in your Community, Town, County and State, identifying sources of information that will be beneficial before, during and after an emergency. Create a family plan for emergencies that includes an emergency supply kit customized to meet the needs of your family and pets. Understand that preparedness requires involvement from the public with government to create a whole community approach to disaster preparedness. Get involved with volunteer organizations that help citizens and the community before, during and after an emergency. Understanding the impacts and dangers from Hurricanes.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management will also be present with information for the public and “Know Your Zone” information for evacuations if needed due to storms. For additional information, please contact Ocean City Emergency Services at 410.723.6616 or visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/emergency-services/.