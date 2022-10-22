Ocean City Hydrant Flushing Begins Sunday

Hydrant flushing begins in Ocean City on Sunday. This flushing is done twice a year – it will progress from south to north – beginning on South 1st Street and covering several blocks each day. Work is expected to be done in the late evening hours into the early morning, but those times could change as needed. There may be a slight discoloration to the water – that will dissipate after a short time. To clear your pipes – run cold water for several minutes until the water runs clear. Flushing should be completed by the afternoon of October 27th. If you have questions – contact the Ocean City Public Works Department at 410-524-8388.