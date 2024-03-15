Ocean City Irish Festival & St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday

The Ocean City St Patrick’s Day parade will step off at noon on Saturday and will move down Coastal Highway from 60th Street to 45th Street, where the Irish Festival (begins at 11am) takes place. The Delmarva Irish-American Club sponsors the parade – and is also offering a live stream for anyone who can’t be there to watch it in person.

The Talk of Delmarva’s morning host, Mike Bradley, is your emcee at the parade.

Drivers – expect traffic to be heavy in the area of the parade. The northbound lanes of Coastal Highway will carry two-way traffic from 59th Street to 41st Street. If you are heading to downtown Ocean City – take Route 50.