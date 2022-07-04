Ocean City Keeps The Celebration Going With Music, Fireworks Tue. July 5th

Tuesday, July 5th presents another opportunity to celebrate Independence Day in Ocean City.

Locals and vacationers are advised to expect congestion and parking restrictions Tuesday:

Advisories from the Town of Ocean City:

July 5th: American Idol Star Jay Copeland Concert at Northside Park.

We would like to notify our residents and visitors that there will be “NO PARKING” on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. along the following streets:

1. The north and south sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.

2. The north and south sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.

3. The north and south sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.

4. The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street north to 125th Street.

5. The west side of Jamaica Avenue is from 125th Street to 127th Street.

6. The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road end near the entrance to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ maintenance complex.

Starting at 7 p.m. on July 5, 2022, there will be a new traffic pattern established between 123rd Street and 127th Street. Please note, that there will be no fireworks featured during or after the July 5th concert at Northside Park.

July 5th: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Talbot Street & the Beach

To prepare for the Fireworks Celebration, there will be “NO PARKING” on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the following streets:

Baltimore Ave and N. Division Street. 900 to 902 Philadelphia Ave. The north side of the 200 block of Dorchester Street. The 200 block of 1st Street. South side of the 200 block of 2nd Street. South St. Louis Ave between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (Eastside).

The Town of Ocean City offers several options for public transportation if you are looking for an alternative to driving during the celebration events.

The Boardwalk trams can take you the whole length of the Boardwalk, which travels from the Inlet to the north booth at 27th Street. The Boardwalk tram fare is $4 per person, per boarding, one-way ride, sold at the north and south tram ticket booths and on any Tram. We are anticipating a heavy volume of pedestrian traffic in the tram lane south of North Division Street. For the safety of pedestrians and tram operators/riders, the Boardwalk tram will pause its operations from approximately 9:30 p.m. to 10: 30 p.m. Once, the tram resumes at 10:30 p.m., it will continue its normal operations until midnight.

The Ocean City Beach Bus can take you from South Division Street Transit Center up to the 144th Street Transit Station or anywhere in-between. A $3 Ride-All-Day pass allows you to ride from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. the next morning. After the fireworks celebration, you will find the Beach Buses staged at the S. Division Street Transit Center and along Baltimore Ave south of N. Division Street waiting to pick up riders.

If you want to skip the traffic congestion downtown, the Department of Transportation will begin its Park-N-Ride Beach Bus service at 5 p.m. The Park-N-Ride Beach Bus Service will pick up and drop off at Dorchester Street near the corner of St. Louis Ave. The $3 Ride-All-Day fare applies for the Park-N-Ride Beach Bus as well.

As a popular, transportation method, the Beach Buses will most likely fill to maximum capacity. If a bus is at maximum capacity, it may pass by normal bus stops. We ask that you “pack your patience” and know that the next available bus will stop. The safety of our riders and drivers is number one. Delays are expected with the Beach Buses.

In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected throughout the Town of Ocean City on July 5, 2022. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution. We would like to encourage everyone to Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart while enjoying the Independence Day Celebrations.