Ocean City Life-Saving Museum to get Elevator

The Ocean City Life-Saving Museum at the end of the Boardwalk at the Inlet will finally become ADA compliant. The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $600,000 to the Town of Ocean City for the installation of an elevator, elevator lobby and emergency exit stairs at the museum. The funding was requested and secured by State Senator Mary Beth Carozza through the capital bonds process in 2021. She also sponsored legislation in 2022 to allow the museum to move forward with construction.