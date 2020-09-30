Ocean City Looks To Increase Police Force

Ocean City Council has voted 7-0 to move forward with a plan to hire ten additional police officers.

Council members Tuesday heard from Police Chief Ross Buzzuro and Captain Michael Colbert as they outlined the current law enforcement situation facing the town. Colbert said relying upon seasonal officers has its difficulties – it has become difficult to find police recruits in general, and seasonal officers need just as much training and familiarity with police accountability measures as full-time officers.

Buzzuro said the department is hoping to hire additional officers in future years with the goal of replacing seasonal officers with full-time officers.