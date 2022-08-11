Ocean City Man Arrested for Two Commercial Burglaries

Chad Cirigliano (photo released by Ocean City Police)

An Ocean City man has been arrested in connection with two burglaries in the downtown area.

According to Ocean City Police, officers responded to a bar in the area of South Atlantic Avenue, and determined that someone came into a restricted employees-only office and took a large amount of currency from a safe. A hotel in the area of 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue was also burglarized, and money was taken from a cash register. By reviewing surveillance video, police were able to identify a possible suspect.

Police said 43-year-old Chad Cirigliano of Ocean City was arrested Monday and charged with burglary and theft. Cirigliano was being held on $7,500 bail.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact Ocean City Police.