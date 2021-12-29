Ocean City Manager Resigns After Nearly 6 Years On The Job

The Town of Ocean City is looking for a new City Manager.

Doug Miller has submitted his resignation, which becomes effective January 31st.

Miller was hired by Ocean City Council in February 2016. He has previously served as a city manager in Snow Hill, La Plata and Aberdeen, Maryland. Miller said he is resigning to pursue other interests.

“It has been a tremendous and rewarding professional experience to serve as Ocean City’s City Manager,” Miller said. “I have had the privilege, honor and pleasure to work with the finest group of municipal employees in the State of Maryland. They are truly an outstanding group of skilled and dedicated local government professionals whose commitment to public service and to customer service is second to none.”

“Over the last six-years Doug has faithfully served the Town by providing oversight for all the administration functions of our municipality,” City Council President Matt James stated. “His efforts developing the annual budget, working with collective bargaining units and building relationships with his colleagues represents just a small sampling of his contributions to the Town. His dedication to public service and his professionalism will be missed by many in Ocean City.”