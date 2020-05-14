Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan Announces Lifting of Lodging Restrictions

During a special meeting of the City Council on Thursday, Mayor Rick Meehan announced by declaration the lifting of short-term rental restrictions. “Following Governor Hogan’s lifting of the Stay-At-Home order, the Town of Ocean City will be lifting lodging restrictions on short-term rentals effective Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.,” Mayor Meehan stated. “The Town is currently working with the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and Chamber of Commerce to ensure we follow stage one of the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery and Back to Business Pledge. We encourage residents and visitors to follow health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing and gathering limits. Personal responsibility and individual comfort levels are incredibly important to exercise during each phase of recovery. Each and every one of us has an obligation to exercise personal responsibility to protect our families, our friends, our co-workers, and neighbors, so as a community we keep Ocean City moving forward.”

View copy of the declaration: https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/coronavirus-information/