Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan Wins Re-election

Rick Meehan will return for his 10th term as Mayor of Ocean City. He was challenged by former city councilman Peter Buas. Meehan won another 2 year term winning 1324 votes to Buas’s 1132. There were four seats up for election on the City Council. Incumbents John Gehrig and Tony DeLuca were the top vote-getters with 1509 and 1461 respectively. Newcomers Jake Mitrecic, son of former councilman and current County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, won 1377 votes and Larry Yates, a retired deputy police chief in Rockville, Maryland, won 1295 votes. Buas resigned from his seat on the Council to run for mayor and Frank Knight did not run for re-election.

The Mayor and Council winners will meet at 7:30pm on Thursday to organize. The Council members shall elect one of their members as President, who shall serve at the pleasure of the Council and shall preside at meetings of the Mayor and City Council. The Mayor and Council shall appoint one member of the Council to serve as Secretary.