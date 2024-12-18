Ocean City, MD Police Charge Local Man in Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

A 57-year-old Ocean City, Maryland man is facing murder charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in a strip mall parking lot shortly before 5 p.m. on December 16th. According to police, the 59-year-old man reportedly gestured towards the vehicle. The SUV, driven by James John Johnson of Ocean City, then intentionally struck the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital but died of his injuries. Johnson was located at a residence near 77th Street and arrested early on December 17th. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, and drug possession and is being held without bond. The investigation involved multiple divisions of the police department, and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Ocean City Police Department, referencing case number 2024-00-5078. James John Johnson

Additional Information from the Ocean City Police Department:

The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 16, 2024, shortly before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall near 94th Street. James John Johnson, 57, Ocean City, Maryland, was charged in this incident.

The Ocean City Police Department responded to the strip mall parking lot between 92nd and 94th Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by Ocean City Emergency Medical Services (EMS) before transporting the pedestrian (59-year-old male) to Atlantic General Hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

During the investigation, officers learned that the pedestrian was walking east to west across Coastal Highway at 94th Street. A dark-colored SUV turned south onto Coastal Highway from 94th Street, near where the victim was walking before traveling southbound on Coastal Highway. The victim walked west into the shopping center’s parking lot and reportedly gestured towards the SUV. The SUV was then observed turning into a shopping center parking lot at 92nd Street, where it appeared to accelerate before swerving directly into the victim’s path, intentionally striking him. After striking the victim, the SUV drove back to Coastal Highway and traveled south, leaving the area before first responders arrived.

After obtaining surveillance footage and several witness statements, officers began to canvass the area for the suspect vehicle. Officers located the vehicle at a residence near 77th Street. Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division identified James Johnson as the vehicle owner. They determined that Johnson was operating the vehicle during the incident.

In a coordinated effort between the Patrol Division, Major Crimes Division, the Traffic Safety Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, Quick Response Team, Forensic Services Unit, and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Johnson was placed under arrest during the early morning hours of December 17, 2024.

Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Johnson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been held without bond.

“The teamwork displayed in this investigation, from the timely response to the swift apprehension of a suspect, exemplifies the commitment and expertise of our officers, commented Interim Chief Michael Colbert. “This case highlights the importance of our shared mission to protect and serve the community.”

The identification of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The Ocean City Police Department is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident to please come forward. Your information could be crucial in this case. Contact DFC Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left on our Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or by emailing us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. You can also contact the police department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2024-00-5078.