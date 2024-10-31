Ocean City, MD Police Chief Ross Buzzuro Retires After 11 Years of Service

After more than a decade of service to the Town of Ocean City, Police Chief Ross Buzzuro has announced his retirement. Chief Buzzuro has overseen the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) for 11 years, guiding the Department, which includes nearly 100 full-time officers, upwards of 100 seasonal officers and public safety aides, and approximately 20 civilian employees. As Chief of Police, Buzzuro developed and implemented law enforcement initiatives and crime prevention strategies, created organizational and community partnerships, oversaw operational commands, and managed the Department’s multi-million-dollar budget. Among his notable contributions, Chief Buzzuro led the charge against unsanctioned motor events, working diligently with city leaders to advance legislation for a Special Event Zone that enhances safety and enforces stricter regulations during high-traffic periods. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Captain Michael Colbert will assume the role as Interim Chief effective November 1st.

Additional Information and Statement from Chief Buzzuro

“It has been an honor to serve the residents and visitors of Ocean City and to work alongside the dedicated men and women of the Ocean City Police Department,” Chief Buzzuro stated. “As a longtime visitor and homeowner in the community, it has been a privilege to serve as the Police Chief. While bittersweet, it is the right time for me to step away to allow the transition to occur prior to the summer season. I am grateful to close this chapter in my career and look forward to a new chapter in my life.”

Chief Buzzuro’s law enforcement career spans nearly 40 years, beginning in 1985 as a police cadet in Baltimore City. Over the years, he rose through the ranks. A graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy and the University of Maryland’s Fire & Rescue Institute, Chief Buzzuro led Baltimore City’s Special Enforcement, Patrol, Criminal Investigation, and Internal Investigations Divisions.

“Chief Buzzuro was the right chief at the right time for Ocean City,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “I hold the Chief in the highest regard and want to thank him for his dedication to the department and our community.”

The Town of Ocean City will conduct a national search for the vacant police chief position. The interim chief, Michael Colbert, has been a long-standing Captain in the department, overseeing every division within the department. During this transition period, the Department will maintain its focus on public safety, proactive policing, and strong partnerships with the community.