Ocean City, MD Police Department Custody Officer Arrested for Domestic Assault

Custody Officer Isaiah Mitchell who has worked for the Ocean City Police Department has been arrested and charged with domestic assault (second-degree assault). Mitchell was off duty at the time of this incident. The Berlin Police Department is handling this investigation. Mitchell has been employed by the Ocean City Police Department as a Custody Officer since November of 2022. A Custody Officer is a civilian position assigned to the Arrest and Detention Section. Mitchell is no longer employed by the Ocean City Police Department. The OCPD released a statement that the department takes this matter seriously and will assist the Berlin Police Department as needed.