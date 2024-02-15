Ocean City, MD Police Department’s Employment of Seasonal Police Officers Expected to End This Year

The long-standing tradition of the Ocean City Police Department employing Seasonal Police Officers is potentially closing at the end of the 2024 summer season. Thousands of law enforcement officials around the country began their careers as seasonal police officers. For years, it was one of the most sought-after summer careers and internship opportunities with colleges and universities in the Northeast. However, in recent years, the seasonal officer interest has steadily declined. Residents and visitors can still expect to see seasonal police officers and public safety aides out and about this summer. The law enforcement career field used to be very competitive, with few vacancies; however, now most college students are jumping straight into full-time police positions rather than starting as a seasonal police officer to bolster their resume and experience.

Additional Information from the Ocean City Police Department:

The birth of the new police reforms nationwide, along with potential changes to the Maryland police certification process, has set us on the path to transition away from the seasonal police officer position.

The Training and Recruiting Section is wrapping up the summer of 2024 recruiting and hiring process. During this cycle, we recruited at fifty-two different recruiting events, including universities, colleges, high school visits, and job fairs, and hosted several Zoom recruiting sessions.

