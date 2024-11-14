Ocean City, MD Police Looking for Woman Wanted for Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property
November 14, 2024/
In Ocean City, Maryland, police are looking for 35-year-old Lindsay Donophan who is wanted for 2nd Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and 2nd Degree Escape. Donophan is 5’1 and 125 pounds. If you have information on Donophan’s whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency. You can submit an anonymous crime tip at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.