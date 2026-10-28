Ocean City, MD Police Sergeant James Rodriguez to Retire After 25 Years of Service

The Ocean City Police Department has announced the retirement of Sgt. James Rodriguez, effective Nov. 1st, following 25 years of service. Rodriguez began his career with the department as a seasonal police officer in 2000, then joined the department full-time in the fall of 2002. He graduated at the top of his class from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy in 2003 and earned awards for academics, physical fitness, and firearms. Rodriguez was promoted to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2022. As a sergeant, he served as a patrol supervisor, helping lead officers and support daily public safety operations in Ocean City.