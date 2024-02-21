Ocean City, MD Rejects Monetary Offer from US Wind to Silence Negative Comments to Offshore Wind Turbine Issue

Recently, US Wind, the company planning to build 940 tall wind turbines as close as 10.9 miles off the coast of Ocean City, has engaged in discussions with Delaware Resort Communities offering them Community Benefit Packages. The packages offer payments up to $2 million dollars to be dispersed to these communities over a 20-year period. These Community Benefit Packages are in exchange for the commitment that these local government officials would refrain from making any negative comments or objections to US Wind’s proposed project for the term of the agreement. Ocean City, Maryland has been offered the same packages, however Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says the Town of Ocean City is not for sale. The following is his statement below:

“I find it unconscionable that any local officials would consider payment to silence their voice on any issue that directly effects their constituents or their community,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “In December 2023, I received an email from Jeff Grybowski, Chief Executive Officer for US Wind, offering Ocean City the same opportunity that has been extended to the Delaware Beach Towns. My response was, “Respectfully the future of the Town of Ocean City cannot be bought, and we intend to continue to do what is necessary to protect the interests of our residents, property owners and future generations.””