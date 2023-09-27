Ocean City, MD to be Designated Special Event Zone Again Next Week

With thousands of car enthusiasts in the resort community next week, Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 8th during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. Legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. During this time frame, you can expect to see a significant police presence as officers from multiple allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department to strictly enforce all traffic laws. In addition, significant traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.

Additional Information from the Town of Ocean City:

Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver. Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change, and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.

The Ocean City Police Department would also like to remind everyone that there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on any street or paved public lot without a permit between May 1 and October 31. There is no trailer parking or oversized vehicle parking on Baltimore Ave at any time.

Any Endless Summer Cruisin participants who will be parking a trailer on city streets will need a trailer parking permit which is available through the event promoter. There will also be limited paid trailer parking available at the 100th Street gravel lot. Parking permits are available for this on-site at the pay station. Limited free trailer parking will be available at the West Ocean City Park & Ride beginning on Monday, October 2, 2023, through Monday, October 9, 2023.

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.