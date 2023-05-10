Ocean City, MD to be Designated Special Event Zone with Increased Law Enforcement Presence Next Week

If you drive in Ocean City next week, expect to see increased law enforcement presence. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department with assistance from the Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will strictly enforce all traffic laws. In addition, significant traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the following weekend. This is due to thousands of car enthusiasts in the resort community next week. The dates that Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone will be from Tuesday, May 16th through Sunday, May 21st, during the Cruisin’ Ocean City event. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.