Ocean City, MD To Enforce Special Event Zone For Rock & Ride Bikefest

Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone from Tuesday, Sept. 8th, through Sunday, Sept. 13th, for OC Rock & Ride Bikefest, with thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts expected in town. The town’s 30-mph speed limit will be strictly enforced, resulting in higher fines and possible arrests for certain violations. Ocean City Police will be joined by state and county law enforcement agencies, and officials warn of heavy traffic and possible changes to traffic patterns. Enhanced parking rates and penalties will also be in effect Sept. 9-13, targeting violations including parking near fire hydrants, on sidewalks, at red curbs and in no-parking areas. Police are also urging spectators and drivers not to encourage or participate in burnouts, reckless driving or other dangerous behavior. Pedestrians should use marked crosswalks and crossing signals. The town also reminds visitors that trailers and oversized vehicles require a permit to park on streets or paved public lots from May 1st through Oct. 31st, with no such parking allowed on Baltimore Avenue at any time.