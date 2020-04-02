Ocean City mourns the loss of longtime Tourism Director

Donna Abbott alongside Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan – (Photo: Town of Ocean City)

The Town of Ocean City’s Tourism Director, Donna Abbott, passed away today, April 1, after a ferocious fight with cancer.

Abbott, who held the position of Tourism Director since 2012, oversaw destination marketing and worked closely with the Town’s advertising agency to promote Ocean City as a premier vacation destination.

A native of Cambridge and a graduate of Towson University, Abbott began her career on Delmarva as a news editor, holding publication management positions in print and radio media.

With impeccable writing skills and a passion for public relations, Abbott also held positions as a public information officer for Ocean Pines and Perdue before joining the Town of Ocean City as public relations director in April 1997.

“Donna dedicated nearly 23 years of her life to the Town of Ocean City,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “She was as devoted as they come and was passionate about destination marketing. She was highly respected by everyone who knew her and her loss will be felt in Ocean City and throughout the State of Maryland.”

An avid Orioles and Ravens fan, she loved the State of Maryland as much as she loved Ocean City. Along with her roles within the Town of Ocean City, which also included being the first Communications Manager, Abbott was active within the tourism community across the State.

Abbott was the recipient of numerous awards, including two Governor’s Citations for marketing and public relations campaigns. In addition, she recently served as vice chair on the executive board of the Maryland Association of Destination Marketing Organizations.

“Not only was Donna a fabulous colleague but she was a fantastic mother, grandmother and a dear friend,” Meehan finished. “The only thing she loved more than her profession was her family. Her mother, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were her true passion. Ocean City won’t be the same without her, but I am confident the legacy she left with the Town will last forever.”