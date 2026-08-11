Ocean City Officials Decide on New Site West of Berlin for Proposed Sports Complex

The Ocean City Council has voted unanimously on a new site for the proposed Ocean City sports complex. The Mayor and Council has voted 7 to 0 to move forward with a purchase contract for about 198 acres of property off the north side of Route 50 near the turn-off of Old Ocean City Road. This property offers nearly twice the acreage that the site near Stephen Decatur High School, has supporting infrastructure and the potential for future expansion.

The City still hopes to develop a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor sports complex designed to attract regional and national sporting events, support year-round tourism and provide additional recreational opportunities for the community.

Additional information from the Town of Ocean City:

“This is an important milestone for a project that has been carefully evaluated for more than a decade,” said Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director. “The additional acreage gives us an opportunity to thoughtfully plan a complex that can meet the long-term needs of our community while creating a new economic driver for Ocean City and Worcester County.”

Ocean City has been working closely with the Maryland Stadium Authority throughout the evaluation and planning process. More than 100 potential properties have been reviewed based on criteria including proximity to Ocean City, available acreage, zoning and utilities, transportation access and responsible cost. During Tuesday’s discussion, the Mayor and City Council also reaffirmed that the proposed sports complex will not be funded through property tax revenues. The Town intends to utilize occupancy tax revenues dedicated to the project, along with state funding and other available funding sources, as planning continues.

The proposed complex is envisioned as a regional indoor and outdoor sports destination capable of hosting tournaments and events while expanding Ocean City’s ability to generate visitation outside of the traditional summer season. The facility is also expected to create opportunities for local schools, youth athletics and community programming.

With Council’s authorization to enter into a purchase contract, the Town will continue working with the Maryland Stadium Authority on the next phases of due diligence, planning and development.

“This project has always been about strengthening Ocean City’s future,” Perlozzo continued. “Sports tourism gives us an opportunity to diversify our tourism economy, create demand during traditionally slower periods and invest in an amenity that can benefit residents and visitors for generations.”