Ocean City Officials to Break Ground on Downtown Substation
July 3, 2024/
The Town of Ocean City will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next week for the Ocean City Police Department Downtown Substation. Ocean City Officials will break ground on July 8th to begin construction on the Substation. This new facility will feature state-of-the-art offices, meeting spaces, interview rooms, a bicycle repair garage, storage for our bicycle unit, and a welcoming public lobby. The third floor will even provide housing for our municipal employees.