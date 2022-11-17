Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins

Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.

The Ocean City Police Department has charged two individuals in connection to multiple thefts from motor vehicle complaints that occurred in June.

During the morning hours of June 11, 2022, the Ocean City Police Department investigated twenty-one (21) theft from motor vehicle complaints. The complaints occurred in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside of Ocean City. Throughout the course of the investigations, the Ocean City Police determined that twenty-two (22) unlocked vehicles were entered. Some vehicles had items stolen from them while other vehicles were just rummaged through.

Officers were able to gather surveillance footage in the area to aid in the investigation and determine a description of the suspects involved. The Ocean City Police Departments Forensic Services Unit processed most of the vehicles involved for latent fingerprints. From those latent fingerprints, the investigation revealed two “known” fingerprint matches. The “known” fingerprints identified Leon Spry Jr and Josiah Bolden as suspects. Spry and Bolden matched the features and characteristics of the suspects seen on the video surveillance pulling on door handles of vehicles on June 11, 2022.

Through the coordinated efforts of the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, and Forensic Services Unit, the following two individuals have been charged in this case:

Leon Spry Jr, 18, East New Market, MD: Spry Jr. Was charged with the following by an arrest warrant- Rouge and vagabond (22 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,000 (1 count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (6 counts), and theft less than $100 (7 counts). Spry Jr. was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail.

Josiah Bolden, 18, Federalsburg, MD: Bolden was charged with the following by criminal summons- Rouge and vagabond (23 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,500 (1 count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (6 counts), and theft less than $100 (6 counts). Bolden is currently being held in the Caroline County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Ocean City Police Department would like to encourage anyone to contact us if they believe their vehicle has been broken into, even if they left their vehicle unlocked. Sometimes people do not report the break-in because they may believe they are at fault. By contacting the Ocean City Police Department, we can get an accurate account of incidents occurring in Ocean City and if possible recover the stolen property.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.