Ocean City Police Department Seeks to Identify Group of Individuals Following Incident of Trespassing and Malicious Destruction of Property

The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a trespassing and malicious destruction of property incident that occurred on June 14th at Bayside Park. The Ocean City Police Department is attempting to identify a group of individuals who jumped a fence into the basketball courts after park hours. One individual destroyed the lock on the gate to exit the basketball courts. They were seen in the vehicle pictured below—possibly a newer model Ford Taurus.

Additional Information:

If you witnessed this event or saw any suspicious activity near the basketball courts on the evening of June 14, please get in touch with PFC H. Brumley at hbrumley@oceancitymd.gov or 443-953-1551. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2024-001996.