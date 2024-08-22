Ocean City Police Looking for Discarded Handgun
August 22, 2024/
The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department is asking residents and visitors to keep an eye out between 100th Street and 62nd Street for a discarded handgun. An officer came upon a vehicle stopped in the middle of Coastal Highway near 100th Street around 4:39 a.m. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a handgun in the driver’s lap. The driver fled from the officers, and a short pursuit occurred. The driver has been placed under arrest for multiple traffic-related offenses. The handgun was not found during the arrest. if you find a handgun between 100th Street and 62nd Street, they ask that you do NOT touch it. Contact the Ocean City Police Department immediately at 410-723-6610.
Additional Information from the OCPD:
The Ocean City Police Department is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident to please contact PFC Bartrom at dbartrom@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left on our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2024-00-3936.