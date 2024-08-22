Ocean City Police Looking for Discarded Handgun

The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department is asking residents and visitors to keep an eye out between 100th Street and 62nd Street for a discarded handgun. An officer came upon a vehicle stopped in the middle of Coastal Highway near 100th Street around 4:39 a.m. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a handgun in the driver’s lap. The driver fled from the officers, and a short pursuit occurred. The driver has been placed under arrest for multiple traffic-related offenses. The handgun was not found during the arrest. if you find a handgun between 100th Street and 62nd Street, they ask that you do NOT touch it. Contact the Ocean City Police Department immediately at 410-723-6610.