Ocean City Police mourn the loss of beloved Sgt. Green

Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro announces with a heavy heart and great sadness that Sgt. Charles “Chip” Green, passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 47.

Sgt. Green, of Salisbury, was originally from Hampstead, MD. He joined the Ocean City Police Department as a seasonal officer in 1994 and worked for four summers before being hired full time in 1998. He was promoted to the rank of Police Officer First Class in 2003. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal. On January 1, 2020, he earned the rank of Sergeant.

During his 22-year career, he has primarily been assigned to the Patrol Division. He was currently the supervisor and assistant coordinator of the Mounted Unit. Sgt. Green and his horse Benson have been an icon on the Boardwalk for the past ten years.

Sgt. Green was always going above and beyond for the unit and was constantly finding ways to make the horse and rider a better team. “His passion to the unit and dedication of being an instructor has expanded and evolved the unit to what it is today” said Chief Buzzuro.

Recently, Sgt. Green and PFC J. Johnson competed in the Horses Healing Maryland Military (HHMM) Mounted Police Competition held at the Maryland State Fair Grounds in Timonium, MD. Sgt. Green was extremely proud of how well our horses and riders did; they brought back several ribbons.

Sgt. Green was always eager to showcase the horses and riders at community events such as Winterfest of Lights, Special Olympics Torch Run, Polar Bear Plunge, Cones with Cops, and the Mounted Open House.

When Sgt. Green was not on patrol or tending to the horses, he was most likely traveling the world. He was always on an adventure where he could ski, scuba dive, or explore somewhere new.

His passing is a tremendous loss to the Ocean City Police Department family.

“Chip, we will miss your stories, jokes and your laugh. We thank you for everything you have done for us, and our community. The number of lives you and Benson have impacted on the Boardwalk over the years is immeasurable and will not be forgotten.“