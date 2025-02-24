Ocean City Police Mourns the Loss of Two Former Seasonals Killed in the line of Duty

The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department is grieving the loss of two former seasonal officers after a tragic day for law enforcement on Saturday, February 22nd. Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese proudly served the Virginia Beach Police Department before being killed in the line of duty. The pair conducted a traffic stop on Friday, February 21st around 11:30 p.m., where a struggle ensued with the driver. Both officers were shot during the struggle and later died of their injuries surrounded by family and friends at nearby hospitals. Then tragedy struck again Saturday morning in York County, Pennsylvania where Officer Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department was killed responding to an active shooter at a Pennsylvania hospital. Girvin and Duarte began their careers with the Ocean City Police Department, which honored their service and expressed condolences to their families and communities.

Additional Information from Ocean City Police:

Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese proudly served the Virginia Beach Police Department before being killed in the line of duty. The pair conducted a traffic stop on Friday, February 21, 2025, around 11:30 p.m., where a struggle ensued with the driver. Both officers were shot during the struggle and later succumbed to their injuries surrounded by family and friends at nearby hospitals. Officer Cameron Girvin started his law enforcement career with the Ocean City Police Department in 2018. Girvin served as a public safety aide and was assigned to the boardwalk during the evening shift. Girvin became a police officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department in 2020.

Tragedy struck again Saturday morning in York County, Pennsylvania. Officers responded to UPMC Memorial Hospital for an active shooter incident. Officer Andrew Duarte with the West York Borough Police Department was fatally shot responding to the incident. Two additional officers and three hospital staff members were wounded and reported to be in stable condition. Like Officer Girvin, Duarte jump-started his law enforcement career here in Ocean City. Duarte was a seasonal police officer in 2016 and was assigned to the dayshift on the north end of town. Duarte served five years with the Denver Police Department before transferring to the West York Borough Police Department in 2022.

“Losing one of our own, no matter where they served, is a profound reminder of the risks we take and the bond we share,” Interim Chief Michael Colbert commented. The seasonal program offered by the Ocean City Police Department has jump-started law enforcement careers all across the county. This experience leaves an impression on everyone, leading them to keep ties with the Ocean City Police Department and our community.

We stand by the Virginia Beach and York County communities as we all grieve and process these losses. Our hearts go out to the families of officers Cameron Girvin, Christopher Reese, and Andrew Duarte. Their bravery is a true testament to their dedication to keeping their respective communities safe. The Ocean City Police Department is proud and honored to have worked alongside Officers Girvin and Duarte.

