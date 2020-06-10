Ocean City Police Seek Suspects In Boardwalk Violence

Ocean City Police are searching for suspects who were involved in brawls that broke out on the boardwalk.

One attack that was captured on video and widely shared on social media occurred in the area of 4th Street and the boardwalk Wednesday at 12:46 a.m. Police say a call came to 9-1-1 after three minutes of fighting, but the prime suspect and the apparent victim were gone when officers arrived.

Two serious assaults were also reported between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday at 11th Street and 16th Street and the boardwalk.

Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Ocean City Police.

Mayor Rick Meehan says the safety of residents and visitors remains a top priority. He adds city officials are horrified by the video depicting violence and unruly crowds. “This behavior has no place in Ocean City and violence like this will not be tolerated,” Meehan says.