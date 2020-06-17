Ocean City Police Step Up Presence In Response To Recent Lawlessness

You may notice more police officers on the Ocean City boardwalk and throughout the town.

The Police Department Tuesday announced a plan to increase law enforcement presence by 25 percent through redeployment, and increased presence of “allied agencies.”

The action is in response to recent criminal activity on the boardwalk.

Police say between last Thursday and Sunday, 129 arrests were made for various violations, up from 95 during the same weekend of last year.

Chief Ross Buzzuro says the recent wave of violence and unruly behavior is unprecedented for Ocean City and he says law enforcement will remain vigilant and proactive.