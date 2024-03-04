Ocean City Police Transition to Encrypted Radio Transmissions
Wondering why you’re not hearing the Ocean City Police on your scanners? Last Friday the Ocean City Police, along with several other Worcester County law enforcement agencies transitioned to encrypted radio transmissions – for all law enforcement activity. Public Safety was one of the leading reasons to move to encryption. The transition also coincided with re-banding efforts in Worcester County – all radios that use the County radio towers were required to be reprogrammed on March 1st.