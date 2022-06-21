Ocean City Scrambles 4th of July Schedule After Fireworks Contractor Backs Out

Ocean City is making some quick changes to its Independence Day weekend activities after learning that two fireworks shows scheduled for Fourth of July will not go on as planned.

Town officials said Tuesday that the contractor has told them that labor shortages have made it impossible to host the events as expected. Ocean City began to contact other vendors, and as a result other activities have been scheduled.

“You know what they say when things don’t go as planned,” Ocean City City Manager Terry McGean said. “You make a new plan, which is exactly what we’ve done.”

-Sunday, July 3rd, what’s described as an “intimate” celebration will take place at Northside Park during Sundaes at the Park. Mike Hines & The Look will perform at 7:00p.m., with a condensed fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

-Then, Tuesday July 5th, American Idol contestant Jay Copeland will perform at Northside Park. Fireworks will go off that night at about 9:30 p.m. – not at Northside Park, but viewable from the beach between the fishing pier and 3rd Street. Musical entertainment will also be featured in the downtown area starting at 8:00 p.m.

“We faced a bit of a twist this year, but our staff was determined to put on Independence Day celebrations our residents and visitors could enjoy,” McGean added. “Although we would have loved to host our traditional celebrations on July 4th, I think the spirit of Independence Day will have the same great impact no matter what day we celebrate. This year we have three great ways to celebrate, including a free concert by Maryland’s very own American Idol, Jay Copeland.”

The revised Independence Day schedule in Ocean City is as follows:

July 3rd: Sundae’s in the Park Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day at Northside Park during Ocean City’s Sundae’s in the Park Concert series. Sundae’s in the Park will feature a 7 p.m. concert by “Mike Hines & the Look” and an intimate firework show at 9 p.m.

July 5th: American Idol Star Jay Copeland Performs at Northside Park

Enjoy a FREE concert by American Idol Star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland on July 5th. Delmarva’s very own Idol will rock the house with crowd favorites to celebrate the holiday with his fun and upbeat energy.

(Note: There will be no fireworks featured during or after the July 5th concert at Northside Park).

July 5th: Downtown on the Beach & Boardwalk

Music at the Caroline Street Stage will kick off at 8 p.m. with the unique Firework Show beginning at 9 :30 p.m. The show’s rare features will be a departure from a traditional display, and will include new fireworks features by Celebration Fireworks Company. Unlike traditional firework displays, this year’s show will include a few surprises. To capture the show as the spectacle it should be, you will need to enjoy the celebratory display from the beach between the amusement pier and 3rd Street.

Additional July 4th celebrations are taking place across Maryland’s Coast, from Berlin to Ocean Pines. For more information, call 800-626-2326 or 410-250-0125.