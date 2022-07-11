Ocean City Seeks Input on Updates to Hazard Mitigation Plan

Ocean City is looking to update its hazard mitigation plan.

The plan helps to identify potential hazards and lists projects that could reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes.

The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services is looking for input from the public. Residents, community members, workers, business owners and visitors are invited to take an online survey about local hazards and disaster risk.

The 2017 Hazard Mitigation Plan is being updated after five years.

“Mitigation not only saves lives, but also reduces disaster costs. For every $1 spent on disaster mitigation, more than $6 are saved that would have been used responding to or recovering from disaster,” Ocean City officials said.