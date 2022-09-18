Ocean City Special Event Zone Begins Tuesday

As OC BikeFest draws to a close, Ocean City is again ready to go into Special Event Zone mode – beginning on Tuesday. This is in anticipation of the arrival of H2Oi – an unsanctioned social media-generated car event that moves into the resort for a week in late September over the past several years – although Ocean City Police say there has been a drop off in online chatter about the Ocean City meet-up. The Special Event Zone will be effective across all of Worcester County – but in Ocean City – speeds will be reduced to 30mph except in areas where they’re already lower, fines will be increased as will police presence throughout town.