Ocean City Supports Worcester County Commissioners and Sussex County Council Decisions

In Maryland, the Town of Ocean City has issued a statement in support of Worcester County Commissioners and Sussex County Council decisions in connection with U.S. Wind’s plans. Yesterday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved a resolution to move forward with the purchase of property in the West Ocean City Harbor to prevent the industrialization of the commercial fishing harbor by US Wind and to protect and ensure the future of both our recreational and commercial fishing industries. Just a short time later, the Sussex County Delaware County Council voted 4 to 1 to deny the proposed conditional use that would have allowed US Wind to build a transmission substation in Dagsboro to connect their power cables to the electrical grid. Both decisions will have a significant impact on US Wind’s plans, which already have state and federal approvals, to build 114 gigantic wind turbines just 10.7 miles off the Maryland Coast.

From the Town of Ocean City:

The total cost to Maryland ratepayers for this new "wind tax" and why Maryland businesses and residents are being asked to pay for electricity that provides power in another state should be addressed by the Maryland General Assembly this session. Is this really the best energy investment for Maryland and our environment?

“We want to thank the Worcester County Commissioners and the Sussex County Council Members for doing the right thing and truly representing the citizens they were elected to represent,” stated Mayor Rick Meehan.

Congressman Andy Harris Issues Statement In Response To Worcester County Commissioners announcing plans to use eminent domain to prevent US Wind from purchasing two seafood wholesale properties in West Ocean City’s Commercial Maritime Harbor.

Today, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., released the following statement in response to Worcester County Commissioners announcing plans to use eminent domain to prevent US Wind from purchasing two seafood wholesale properties in West Ocean City’s Commercial Maritime Harbor.

The statement comes as US Wind’s parent company, Renexia SpA, is looking to demolish the harbor’s only commercial seafood wholesalers, Southern Connection Seafood and the Martin Fish Company.

Statement From Congressman Harris:

“I applaud the Worcester County Commissioners for taking the necessary action to save their historic commercial fishing harbor and keeping it from being demolished by US Wind, a foreign owned, US taxpayer subsidized, multi-billion-dollar corporation. I look forward to working with President Trump to end all offshore wind development when he is back in office.”