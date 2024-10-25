Ocean City to File Lawsuit Against BOEM over US Wind Project

The Town of Ocean City has obtained the legal services of Marzulla Law, LLC, to file a lawsuit against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in connection with the US Wind project. Resort officials are continuing their efforts to protect the coastline and community and this action is being taken with the unified support of several key local organizations and entities – including the Town Council of Fenwick Island, Worcester County Commissioners, the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry and more.

US Wind plans to construct 114 offshore wind turbines just over 10 miles off the coast of Ocean City – which has raised substantial concerns among elected officials, residents and stakeholder of Ocean City.

With this lawsuit, the resort aims to ensure all necessary environmental, economic and community impacts are thoroughly evaluated and addressed.

Additional information from the Town of Ocean City:

“We have a responsibility to protect our ecosystem, our economy, view shed and our future,” stated Mayor Rick Meehan. “For the past seven and half years we have been trying to work with the State of Maryland and the federal government to address our concerns with this project. All of our concerns were either ignored or considered insignificant. It is unfortunate that it has come to this, but the Town was left with no choice but to file suit against BOEM and challenge their favorable record of decision on the US Wind project.”

Marzulla Law, LLC, a firm renowned for its expertise in environmental and property rights litigation, will lead this crucial case. The lawsuit will challenge the federal government’s approval process for the US Wind project, seeking to address the procedural and substantive issues that have been raised.

For more information on the Maryland offshore wind project, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/oc/oc-opposes-proposed-wind-farms/