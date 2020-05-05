Ocean City to reopen the beach, Boardwalk

Ocean City is poised to reopen the beach, Boardwalk, and the inlet parking lot to everyone beginning Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The decision comes after Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan signed a declaration during Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor Rick Meehan joined WGMD’s Mike Bradley Tuesday morning where he explained that the order does not affect the Governor’s current executive mandates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan tells our Mike Bradley….

“This does not open businesses, this does not change anything that the Governor has in place,” Mayor Meehan explained. “All this does is allow access to the Boardwalk, to the beach, and the inlet parking lot.”

Under the order, no more than 10 are permitted to assemble. Social distancing and social gathering limitations will still apply.

“When I’ve been up on the Boardwalk for the last few weekends, and watched the people that were up there, and it was local residents only, people were social distancing, they were wearing masks, and they were staying out of large groups,” Mayor Meehan said. “A lot has changed in the last 50 days.”

Mayor Meehan worked with Governor Larry Hogan on the current executive order. This is phase one of Ocean City reopening following the shutdown from coronavirus.