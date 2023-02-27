Ocean City Travel Advisory – NB Left Turn Lane Closed at Route 90 Bridge

Image courtesy OCPD

OCEAN CITY TRAVEL ADVISORY: Starting Monday, February 27th, 2023 the northbound left turn lanes at 62nd Street, for traffic accessing RT 90, will be closed as part of the ongoing Raw Water Main Pipeline project. Detoured traffic will need to make U-Turns at 65th and/or 67th Streets during this closure to access RT 90.

The work is scheduled to take five (5) working days to complete, but if delayed by one day of inclement weather the work will be completed on Saturday.

Please use caution and slow down when approaching construction zones.