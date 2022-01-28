Ocean City Under Blizzard Warning

Ocean City is currently under a Blizzard Warning, until the evening hours of Saturday, January 29. According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA, Ocean City will experience heavy snow, high wind gusts, and reduced visibility due to blowing snow (white-out conditions). Winter Storm Kenan is expected to begin this evening and last into Saturday evening.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to reach between 8 to 12 inches, with winds averaging 20 to 30 miles per hour (mph) and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph possible. Due to the combination of snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures, hazardous driving conditions are likely Friday evening and into Sunday. Therefore, motorists are urged to stay off the roads for the duration and clean up of the storm.

The Worcester County Snow Emergency Plan, including the Town of Ocean City, will go into effect at 4 p.m. today. Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. Emergency Management personnel are continuing to monitor the storm. The Public Works Department would like to ask residents and visitors to not park on the side streets if possible. Public Works will begin to pretreat the roadways and will begin plowing when the snow accumulates.

Due to the anticipated blizzard conditions, the Ocean City bus service will be suspended on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The bus service is scheduled to resume at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 30th, weather permitting. Ocean City Recreation and Parks have canceled all recreation programs and reservations from tonight at 6:30 p.m. (Men’s Soccer) until Sunday. We will continue to update residents and visitors as services change.

The Town of Ocean City reminds residents, businesses, and visitors to make plans in advance to prepare for the possible effects of the winter storm. In addition, it is important for citizens to stay informed by following weather forecasts over the next several days.

Follow us at @OCPDMDinfo and @TownofOceanCity on Twitter or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownOfOceanCity for updates.