Ocean City Water Main Project on Coastal Highway to Begin End of October

Work will begin on October 24th on the construction and installation of a raw water main in Ocean City. The work will affect northbound travel on Coastal Highway from 33rd to 45th Streets and 51st to 66th Streets and residents should expect traffic delays in these areas. Raw water is non-treated water pumped from the various wells in Ocean City to the water treatment facilities for future water system expansions. The project is expected to be completed in March of 2023 – pending weather.