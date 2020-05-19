Ocean City will hold July 4th fireworks

Ocean City Council voted Monday night to approve moving forward on July 4th fireworks by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Dennis Dare dissenting.

The vote gave Town Manager Doug Miller direction to sign a contract with a July date.

The contract also has an August and September date giving the town flexibility if they need to move the date of the fireworks display. If for some reason the town can’t do any of the dates it loses a $13,750 deposit.

Time was of the essence to make a decision for Independence Day as the Town Manager needed to get State and Coast Guard permits now.