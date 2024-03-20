Ocean City’s Spring Clean Up Rescheduled

Due to predicted inclement weather, the Ocean City Spring Clean Up originally scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd will now take place on Sunday, March 24th–from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The decision to reschedule has been made to ensure the safety and convenience of all residents and staff. Ocean City officials apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciate the understanding and flexibility of the community. To participate, residents are being asked to place all items curbside (staff does not go on private property to remove items).

Additional Information from the Town of Ocean City, MD:

Ocean City’s Spring Clean Up service offers a convenient way for residents to get rid of large household items, such as furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpet, etc., which cannot normally be loaded into a standard refuse truck. Yard debris and shrubs are also permitted, however; the maximum diameter of tree limbs accepted is three inches. Further, this effort does NOT include the pick-up of full size trees or the pick-up of large demolition/remodeling projects.

The Spring Clean Up service is provided for residents only, as commercial properties are not included in the Spring Clean Up effort. For more information, call the Town of Ocean City’s Solid Waste Division at 410-524-0318.