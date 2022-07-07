Ocean View Man Charged With 7th Offense DUI

Paul Longacre (photo provided by Ocean View Police)

An Ocean View man faces his 7th DUI offense.

According to Ocean View Police, officers responded to the parking lot of Royal Farms Friday, July 1st where a man was found passed out at the wheel of a vehicle.

Police said an investigation determined that 61-year-old Paul Longacre was under the influence of heroin, and a search uncovered several baggies of suspected heroin.

Police said Longacre was found to have six previous DUI convictions, and that his license had been revoked.

Longacre was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,300 secured bond.