Ocean Pines Fire Destroys Sandy Hook Home

By
Mari Lou
-
161

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries after a fire Saturday morning in Ocean Pines. Multiple fire companies assisted Ocean Pines firefighters with a residential structure fire early Saturday morning on Sandy Hook Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire with extension to a neighboring home. Seven family members were able to escape the home safely. The Worcester County Fire Marshal is investigating and the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

