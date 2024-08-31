Ocean Pines Man Arrested for Assault and Vandalism

Police in Ocean Pines were called to a Newport Drive home Thursday just before 5pm where they learned that a neighbor, 38 year old Joseph Pavese, used a screwdriver to puncture the tire on his vehicle. The victim saw this from inside his home and called police – then went outside where Pavese punched him in the face.

Ocean Pines Police say the damage to the victim’s tire and the assault were unprovoked.

Pavese was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault and malicious destruction of property and is being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.

