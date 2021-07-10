Ocean Pines Man Charged after Fatal Crash Near Odessa

Image courtesy DSP

An Ocean Pines, Maryland man is charged after he left the scene of a crash resulting in death and other offenses after a crash Friday afternoon on Route 1/ Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway near Odessa. Delaware State Police say 25 year old Luke Sichau was northbound in a Nissan on Route 1 when he began to merge into the left lane and collided with the side of a BMW. The BMW went off the right side of the road, slid into a guardrail and rolled over the guardrail landing on its roof. A 92 year old woman from Camden-Wyoming, who was unrestrained, was ejected was was taken to Christiana where she died from her injures. Two others in the BMW, also from Camden-Wyoming, were treated for minor injuries.

Sichau was charged with Leaving Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony) and Operation of a Vehicle causing Death of Another Person (Misdemeanor). He was arraigned at JP11 and released on $2,000 unsecured bond. Sichau was uninjured in the collision.